Miley Cyrus takes things to the next level in her workouts by hitting the gym in high heels.

“My lifestyle is extremely clean. Sobriety is a big part of it,” she told W magazine in an interview published on Monday, June 3. “My mantra is, like any athlete, ‘Practice how you perform.’ So that’s why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe.”

She confirmed that she “mostly” trains in heels because she’s “interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly.”

Miley, 31, first got sober when she turned 26 years old. “I said, ‘I got to pull my s–t together before I’m 27, because 27 is the time you cross over that threshold into living or dying a legend,’” she said in 2020, referencing the number of stars who tragically died at age 27, including Amy Winehouse.

She continued, “I didn’t want to not make it through being 27. I didn’t want to join that club. Probably about halfway into 26, I got sober. Then by 27, I was pretty much fully sober. Then, like a lot of people during the pandemic [in 2020], I fell off. It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there.”

Which Celebrity Had the Most Inspiring Weight Loss Transformation?

By the end of 2020, the Grammy winner was back to dedicating herself to her sobriety. “I think everyone has to do what is best for them,” she explained at the time. “I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of … even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

Miley also admitted to being “very disciplined,” which helped in her sobriety journey. “It’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f–king do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don’t want to, it just is. I’m just very disciplined.”

In the W magazine interview, the “Flowers” singer also opened up about collaborating with Beyoncé on “II Most Wanted” from the R&B star’s album Cowboy Carter. “I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago,” Miley shared. “My mom would always go, ‘I love that song so much.’ So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship. I told her, ‘We don’t have to get country; we are country. We’ve been country.’ I said, ‘You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.’ Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true.”