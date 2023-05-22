Making her own rules. Fans are saddened to learn Miley Cyrus “can’t” tour after the release of her hit album, Endless Summer Vacation.

“After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question,” she said during her May 19 cover story on British Vogue​, which hit stands about two months after the new album dropped. “And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

The “Flowers” vocalist, 30, also noted that she “holds little interest” in the “traditional cycle” of making an album – including “strategic collaborations” with other artists and going on tour promptly after an album’s release.

Fans responded to Miley’s shocking revelation, while sharing their unwavering support to the Hannah Montana alum online.

Shutterstock

“Hey, if Rihanna can disappear for many years and get a slot at the Super Bowl despite not performing for many years. I’m sure Miley will be able to come back whenever she wants to. You do you, Miley! Take a break,” one person tweeted on May 18.

A second person wrote, “This makes me sad. The world deserves to hear her phenomenal voice live. But I support whatever makes Miley happy.”

The “Jaded” singer continued the tour discussion and revealed she “loves performing” for those in her close circle, like members of her glam team, Bob Recine and James Kaliardos.

“Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety,” Miley admitted to the publication. “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Tour or no tour, there’s no debate that Miley took over the billboards and won over the hearts of listeners after releasing her eighth album. In fact, the Last Song actress made history after “Flowers,” her debut song on the album, landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for a whopping 11 consecutive weeks.

Additionally, “Flowers” became the fastest song to reach ​1 billion streams on Spotify on May 4, 2023.

Miley shared her gratitude toward producer Mike WiLL Made-It, whom she has been working with since her 2014 album Bangers, for giving her the guidance to find the “sound” of her new album.

“I started kind of explaining to him the sound and some of my inspirational references and he said, ‘Miley, what you need to understand is you are the reference. You don’t hang poster girls on your wall. You are the poster girl,’” she said during Disney +’s Backyard Sessions in March 2023. “And that changed everything for me. I never really listen to anyone else, trying to imitate them. I designed something that I felt was all on my own and have someone go, ‘I want to sound like Miley.’”