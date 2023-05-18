Breaking her silence. Miley Cyrus finally weighed in on *those* rumors that her single “Flowers” is about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

“I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” the former Disney Channel star, 30, told British Vogue of the song in her cover story, published on May 18. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

Keep reading for everything Miley said about “Flowers.”

Is Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Flowers’ About Liam Hemsworth?

Miley has stayed mum about the song’s actual meaning.

“I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s,” she recalled during the British Vogue interview. “The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’ The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”

As fans know, the lyrics have since been changed, and fans are convinced that she was writing about Liam, whom Miley was briefly married to from December 2018 to January 2020 following a tumultuous relationship that started in 2009.

Shutterstock (2)

“I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand,” Miley sings on the track. “I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

What Has Miley Cyrus Said About the ‘Flowers’ Lyrics?

Other than her British Vogue interview, the Hannah Montana alum has kept quiet about the lyric speculation. However, her sister Brandi Cyrus was quick to weigh in after the song was released in January.

“The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know,” she teased during the January 20 episode of her “Your Favorite Thing” podcast. “Can’t say. Genius, though.”

Brandi went on to break down some fan theories about the song and its subsequent music video as well, noting that she’s “not here to say that’s true and what’s not true.”

That being said, the DJ said the fan “narratives are f—king hilarious” on social media.

“The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok, and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya,” Brandi added, concluding the conversation by saying, “Only Miley knows the truth.”