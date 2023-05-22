Onward and upward! Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix teased that she is moving out of her and ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shared house amid their messy split.

“Ready to dip out,” the Bravolebrity, 37, wrote via her Instagram Stories across a selfie video of her posing in front of her front door and a pile of moving boxes outside of the duo’s Valley Village, California, residence.

Ariana’s apparent move comes nearly three months after she and Tom, 40, broke up after nine years of dating because of his seven-month affair with their costar Raquel Leviss, Life & Style confirmed on March 3.

During the season 10 finale of VPR, Ariana unveiled to viewers how she discovered Tom and Raquel’s affair.

“So, I went with Tom to TomTom because he had that party thing,” the former Walt Disney parks cast member began while unwinding with costars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney. “I found a screen recording of [Tom and Raquel] on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz’s.”

Courtesy of Ariana Madix/Instagram

Ariana recalled reaching out to the former Miss Sonoma County, 28, on the phone to ask when her affair began with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

“That’s when I called Raquel, and I, like, started making her f–king tell me, like, ‘What the f–k? When did this start?’” Ariana explained. “She said, ‘Right after the girls’ trip.’ I’m like, ‘You mean right after [my dog] Charlotte died?’ So, she said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom, and he said, well, they actually f—ked in her car that night. And he didn’t have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in.”

The cheating scandal — dubbed “Scandoval” by fans — turned the internet upside down, and the rest of the current VPR cast has rallied around Ariana while turning their backs on Tom and Raquel.

Though the Buying Back My Daughter actress has moved on from her ex with fitness coach Daniel Wai, a source exclusively told Life & Style that living in the home that she shared with Tom has been painful.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” the insider noted on May 18. “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

The source also explained that the thought of the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras vocalist and the former pageant queen “hooking up in various rooms” destroyed the house for Ariana.

“The house had great memories,” the insider said, noting that while Ariana “loved living there” Tom and Raquel’s affair “ruined that for her.”