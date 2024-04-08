Noah Cyrus ‘Likes’ Liam Hemsworth’s Gym Photo Amid Family Drama

Noah Cyrus double-tapped a ​muscular gym thirst trap photo of Liam Hemsworth, ex-husband of her sister Miley Cyrus, amid the family’s ongoing drama.

“#legday. A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support,” Liam, 34, captioned his April 5 Instagram post.

The Australian actor celebrated the film’s success by including a mirror gym selfie that was pleasant to the eye. Liam wore Addidas’ signature black striped sweatpants and a loose gym tank that exposed his massive arm muscles and bulging veins. In the following slide, Liam included a promotional photo for the action thriller.

It’s unclear how Noah’s relationship with her former brother-in-law was affected after he and Miley ended their marriage in August 2019.

Liam Hemsworth/ Instagram

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Miley’s spokesperson said in a statement following the former couple’s split after 10 years together. “Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

That being said, fans know that there’s tension between Miley, 31, and Noah. It was clear there was a divide within the family after parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus separated for good in April 2022. Tish, 56, went on to date actor Dominic Purcell and they tied the knot in August 2023. While Miley and older siblings Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus rallied around their mom on her big day, Noah, 24, and older brother Braison Cyrus skipped the Malibu nuptials.

The family drama came to a head in February when Us Weekly reported that Tish started dating Dominic, 54, when he was allegedly in a relationship with Noah.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” a source told the outlet at the time. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

Nobody from the Cyrus family has addressed the claims.

On March 3, People reported that Miley “had no idea about the drama with Dominic.”

“[Miley] confronted her mom about it,” a source told the publication. “She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.”

That said, conflicting reports challenged the claim that the “Flowers” singer was clueless about the family love triangle.

A source told Us Weekly that Miley was “fully aware” of Noah’s relationship with the Prison Break actor and “absolutely knew” about the messy situation when her mother pursued him.

“Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” the source told the outlet in a March 5 report. “Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart.”