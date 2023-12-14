It’s now or never. An insider exclusively reveals that Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend of four years, Gabriella Brooks, has been pushing for a proposal from the Hunger Games star — and she’s ready to walk if it doesn’t happen soon. Liam, 33, “is having a hard time committing,” says the insider exclusively to Life & Style, explaining that he’s been marriage-shy since his “heartbreaking” on-off relationship and brief marriage to Miley Cyrus. Yet Liam’s happily married older brothers, Chris and Luke, have been nudging their baby bro to propose to the Australian model, 27, who’s grown close with the Hemsworth clan and once gushed that she’s “very lucky to know them.”

“They adore Gabriella and have been telling Liam it’s normal to have ups and downs,” says the insider. “They hope he’ll make his move over Christmas!”