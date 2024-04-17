Tish Cyrus isn’t the only family member who has a strained relationship with Noah Cyrus these days. The singer is “going through a rough patch” with her older sister Miley Cyrus, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“While they may be family, there’s no love lost between them right now,” the insider adds.

The tension began when Tish, 56, started dating Dominic Purcell in July 2022. Noah, 24, was allegedly “seeing” the actor before her mom pursued him, according to a February report from Us Weekly. When Tish and Dominic, 54, tied the knot in August 2023, Noah was not in attendance at the wedding. However, Miley, 31, helped plan the nuptials and served as her mom’s maid of honor.

“Noah isn’t currently talking to her mother,” the source reveals. “Their mom crossed a line, but Noah feels that Miley did, too, by backing up her betrayal.”

In early April, Noah added fuel to the fire when she “liked” a photo of Miley’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, on Instagram. The actor was posing with his muscles on display at the gym in the mirror selfie and Miley was “not amused” by her sister’s social media activity, according to the insider.

“Noah feels betrayed by Miley, too,” the source adds. “There’s lots of drama in the Cyrus family right now.”

The family members have not commented on the rumored drama themselves. However, Brandi Cyrus briefly spoke about her loved ones during an interview at the CMT Awards on April 7. “At the end of the day, your family’s what you have and your family is what matters,” she said. “And those relationships are more important than anything to us.”

She also praised her mom for being “unapologetic” about “who she is and what she’s about.” Brandi, 36, told E! News, “I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of the family.”

Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022 and revealed that they had been separated for two years at that point. While she has moved on with Dominic, he is also remarried. The country singer tied the knot with Firerose in October 2023.

“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” People reported in February. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.” Meanwhile, Miley noticeably did not mention her dad when she gave an acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.