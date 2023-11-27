Taylor Swift closed out the 2023 leg of her Eras tour without the announcement that fans were waiting for: the release date of her next rerecorded album, Reputation (Taylor’s Version). However, Swifties have plenty of theories about the upcoming record based on previous Easter eggs dropped by the pop star.

Did Taylor Swift Announce ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ at the Eras Tour?

After Taylor announced the release dates of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at two different Eras tour shows, fans were convinced that news about Reputation (TV) was coming before her final show in 2023. However, she did not make any announcement about the album while finishing the tour in Brazil on November 26.

Leading up to her final 2023 concert, Taylor seemed to be dropping hints that a Reputation (TV) announcement was coming. Fans theorized that she was “counting down” to the announcement with the order of surprise songs she played at the two shows leading up to November 26. The November 24 show featured surprise songs from 1989 (TV) and Speak Now (TV), while the November 25 show had surprise songs from Red (TV) and Fearless (TV). Swifties were certain that Taylor was going backwards from the most recent rerecord release (1989) to the first rerecord release (Fearless) and wondered if she would use the November 26 show to play “I Did Something Bad,” the only song left from Reputation that hadn’t been played yet on the Eras tour, before announcing the Taylor’s Version release date.

The theories intensified when Taylor’s bestie Selena Gomez posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing black – the color associated with the Reputation era – on November 26. Fans pointed out that Selena also wore a blue – the color associated with the 1989 era – outfit in an Instagram photo on the same day that Taylor announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Of course, all of this theorizing ended up being for nothing, as Taylor made it through her show without any special announcement. However, on November 27, she did reveal that her Eras tour movie would be available to rent from home starting on December 13.

When Is ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Coming Out?

Although Taylor has not confirmed a release date for Reputation (TV) yet, she has dropped many hints that it will be her next rerecorded album to come out.

In May 2023, the pop star released her music video for “Karma.” At the time, she had already announced Speak Now (TV) and was starting to hint that 1989 (TV) would be coming out after that. The video featured several 1989 Easter eggs, as well as some nods to Reputation. Fans immediately realized this was Taylor’s way of telling us that Reputation (TV) was coming after 1989 (TV).

In one scene, she held a coffee cup with two of her fingers visible. One nail was painted blue for 1989 and the other was painted black for Reputation. The coffee had a clock design on top, with the black nail pointing toward the 2. It’s theorized that this means Reputation (TV) will come out in the second month (February) of 2024. She also appeared to style her hair in a Reputation era ‘do at one point in the video.

TaylorSwift/YouTube

In August 2023, Ed Sheeran revealed that he had not yet rerecorded his verse for “End Game,” the song he’s featured on from Reputation. However, that same month, a trailer for Prime Video’s show Wilderness featured the Taylor’s Version of “Look What You Made Me Do” from Reputation, proving that at least one of the tracks had already been rerecorded. Part of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” also appeared in season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Before 1989 (TV) came out, Taylor dropped snippets of the songs “Wildest Dreams,” “Bad Blood” and “This Love” in movie and television trailers.

Reputation also features a song called “New Year’s Day,” which has sparked theories that the Taylor’s Version of the album could be released (or at least announced) on December 31.

What Songs Are on ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’?

All of Taylor’s rerecorded albums feature new versions of all the songs from the original album. In this case, there are 15 songs from the 2017 version of Reputation that Taylor will rerecord.

Every rerecord also has a handful of tracks “from the vault,” which were written at the time of the original album’s release but didn’t make the final cut. Taylor has not confirmed how many vault songs will be on Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or what the titles are.

Many fans are certain that “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Taylor’s 2016 duet with Zayn Malik from the movie Fifty Shades Darker, will appear as a vault track. There’s also speculation that she could release her own version of “This Is What You Came For,” the 2016 song she wrote for Calvin Harris and Rihanna, as part of the Reputation (TV) release.

Why Is Taylor Swift Rerecording Her Albums?

Taylor is rerecording her first six albums to earn the rights back to her masters of the songs. She started the process in 2020 after leaving her original record label, Big Machine.

Getty

Before Taylor left Big Machine, she tried to buy the rights to her masters from owner Scott Borchetta. However, she was given a stipulation that she had to record one new album under Big Machine for every album she wanted to earn back (six in total). Taylor voluntarily left the label in 2018 and signed with Republic Records, as she did not want to be tied down to that deal.

In 2019, it was revealed that Scott had sold Big Machine – along with the rights to Taylor’s work – to Scooter Braun, who was funded by private investors, for more than $300 million. Because Taylor had a troubled history with Scooter – mostly due to his relationship with Kanye West – she was upset about the sale. Taylor pointed out that she had never been given the chance to buy back her masters for the same price that Scooter was able to purchase them for without a stipulation. She later revealed that she also tried to buy the masters from Scooter himself, but claimed she was told she’d need to sign an “ironclad NDA stating [she] would never say another word about Scooter unless it was positive.” She rejected this deal.

When Scooter sold the masters to Shamrock Holdings in 2020, Taylor once again tried to negotiate a deal to earn her work back. However, when she found out that Scooter would continue to profit off of her work under Shamrock, she said it was a “non-starter” and began to rerecord her music once she was legally able to in November 2020.

Taylor released Fearless (TV) in April 2021, followed by Red (TV) in November 2021. Speak Now (TV) came in July 2023 and 1989 (TV) dropped that October. In addition to Reputation, Taylor also still has to rerelease her debut self-titled album.