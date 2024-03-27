Jack Antonoff refused to reveal if he worked with Taylor Swift on her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, when he abruptly ended an interview.

“You know I don’t talk about that,” Jack, 39, told Dutch news outlet NRC when asked if he was involved in the album, which is set to be released on April 19. “If you’re looking for clickbait, you’ve come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation.”

The “Tiny Moves” singer then ended the interview by hanging up the phone without revealing if he worked on Taylor’s 11th studio album.

Jack and Taylor, 34, have a close professional relationship and have collaborated on several of her albums since they started working together in 2013. While he wouldn’t confirm or deny if he’s involved in the new album, Jack has shown his loyalty to the “Cruel Summer” singer in the past.

Back in February, Jack clapped back at critics who have speculated that Taylor doesn’t write her own music. “Is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there,” he told The Los Angeles Times at the time. “I’m a little bitch sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.”

Jack also happened to be by Taylor’s side when she announced the new album during the Grammy Awards in February. ”OK, this is my 13th GRAMMY, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor began while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her album Midnights. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.”

The “You’re On Your Own, Kid” singer has since released the album’s track list and cover, though hasn’t revealed any of the cowriters or producers she worked with.

While Taylor and Jack have chosen to keep quiet about the new album, the “Enchanted” singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, previously revealed he has heard some of the new songs.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Travis, 34, told reporters during a February 5 press conference ahead of the Super Bowl. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

However, the Kansas City Chiefs player said he “can neither confirm nor deny” if his favorite track of hers is featured on the album.