The perks of dating a popstar. ​Travis Kelce revealed he has already heard some songs off of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s, newly-announced 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Travis, 34, told reporters during a Monday, February 5, press conference. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

However, Travis remained mum about details of Taylor’s upcoming album, adding that he “can neither confirm nor deny” his favorite track and that he will leave the reveal of further information “up to her.”

The questions for Travis came after Taylor, 34, shocked Swifties with ​the surprise announcement of a brand new 17-track album as she accepted the 2024 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album on Sunday, February 4.

“I want to say thank you to members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” Taylor said during her acceptance speech. “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.”

Immediately after her win, Taylor took to Instagram to reveal the cover art for The Tortured Poets Department, along with a photo of what appeared to be handwritten lyrics.

The following day, Taylor released the tracklist, which included song titles ranging from “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” to “loml,” to “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Many fans speculated that due to the timeline of the album’s release, which Taylor said had been two years in the making, the tracks will likely detail the ups and downs of her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. So while fans are looking forward to hearing the loved-up songs about her relationship with Travis, it seems they will have to wait a bit longer.

Taylor and Joe began dating in ​2016 and called it quits in April 2023, although they kept their relationship mostly private. Despite it being Taylor’s longest relationship to date, the couple attended few events and took only a handful of posed photos, leaving many to wonder about the details of their time together.

Meanwhile, her relationship with Travis began after he publicly expressed interest in Taylor on his podcast, “New Heights,” ​in July 2023.

The couple seemed stronger than ever as they headed into the new year together. On January 28, they shared their most passionate PDA to date after Travis secured his spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor planted a congratulatory kiss on the Chiefs tight end on the field after his AFC Championship win and some fans think they heard Taylor tell her boyfriend she had “never been more proud of anyone” in a video that circulated on social media after the game.

The pride is mutual. During the February 5 press conference, Travis told reporters that his girlfriend was “unbelievable” ​after her record-breaking night at the Grammys. “She’s rewriting the history books herself,” he gushed.