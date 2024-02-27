Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, made headlines after an alleged altercation with a photographer in Sydney, Australia, on February 27, 2024. What did he do?

What Did Scott Swift Do in Alleged Paparazzi Altercation?

Scott Swift was accused of assaulting a photographer. Ben McDonald told the Daily Mail that Taylor’s dad “charged” at him on a ferry wharf at Neutral Bay in Australia.

The A-list singer and her dad were getting off a boat in Sydney when the alleged altercation occurred. “In 23 years of taking pictures, I have never seen anything like it,” the CEO of Matrix Media Group claimed. “She got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces.”

A rep for the “Karma” singer added, “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.” Taylor’s team did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Photos and video showed Taylor and her dad exiting the yacht, with the singer hiding under a large black umbrella one day after she played four back-to-back shows at Accor Stadium. The North Shore police force reportedly opened an investigation into the incident, per Page Six.

The police department confirmed to People that they were “investigating an alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf.” However, they did not identify the alleged perpetrator or victim.

Who Is Scott Swift?

Scott is Taylor Swift’s dad. He previously worked as a stockbroker and financial advisor for Merill Lynch after graduating from the business school at the University of Delaware in 1974.

The finance expert married Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, in February 1988. In addition to Taylor, they also share a son, Austin Swift, born in 1992. Scott and Andrea raised their kids in Pennsylvania and moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, in 2004 to support Taylor’s country music career.

Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Dad Scott Swift

Taylor has an extremely close relationship with her dad. Scott is often seen in the crowd at Taylor’s shows, including international dates on her Eras tour. Before the alleged paparazzi incident, Scott attended all four of his daughter’s concerts in Sydney and was even seen handing sandwiches out to fans in the crowd.

Getty

The University of Delaware alum is understandably protective of his daughter. He expressed his fears over his daughter’s safety in the 2020 documentary Miss Americana. After Taylor told her parents that she wanted to speak publicly about her political views for the first time and support the Democratic party, Scott was admittedly worried that she would be targeted by those who did not have the same political stance.

“Right now, I’m terrified,” Scott told Taylor. “I’m the guy that went out and brought armored cars [to protect you].” Despite her father’s warnings and pleas to stay quiet on the subject, Taylor went ahead with her endorsement. “I need to be on the right side of history,” she insisted. “Dad, I need you to forgive me for doing it because I’m doing it.”