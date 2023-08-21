They Do! See Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s Relationship Timeline After Star-Studded Wedding

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are officially married! The couple tied the knot at Parker’s Garage in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, on August 19, 2023. Jack and Margaret’s wedding guest list featured several A-list stars, including Jack’s close friend Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne and more.

The singer-songwriter and actress were first spotted together in August 2021 and dated for less than a year before they got engaged in May 2022. Jack and Margaret have supported each other at award shows and film premieres throughout their relationship, and fans can’t seem to get enough of their adorable romance.

Keep scrolling for the full timeline of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s relationship.