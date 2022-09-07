Country music singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson proved she has arrived with a bang by snagging the most Country Music Association award nominations in 2022 during her first year as a nominee. With her six nods including three in prestige categories such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the year, Lainey is having a breakout moment. Keep reading to find out her net worth, family life and more.

What Is Lainey Wilson’s Net Worth?

The singer has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million as of 2022, according to One World Information. The year prior, she was worth $330,000 per Popular Net Worth, but she’s been grinding away touring nonstop and released her first album with a major label, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin‘, in February 2021.

Is Lainey Wilson Married?

It’s unclear if the singer has a boyfriend or husband, as she remains very private about her personal life. Her Instagram account doesn’t provide any insight into the matter, as it is primarily dedicated to her touring and career.

Where Is Lainey Wilson From?

The songwriter was born and raised in the tiny town of Baskin, Louisiana, in the northeast part of the state with a population of less than 300 people. Her father was a farmer while her mother was a teacher. Lainey grew up with a love of country music thanks to her parents, who listened to classic artists such as Buck Owens and Glen Campbell.

When Did Lainey Wilson Begin Her Country Music Career?

She wrote her first songs as a preteen and moved to Nashville in 2011 upon graduating from high school. Lainey released a self-titled album in 2014 and two EP’s before getting her big break by being signed to her first major label, BBR Music Group, in 2018. Her second single with the label, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” became a country radio airplay smash in 2021, and was included on Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin‘. Her second studio album for the label, Bell Bottom Country, is set for release on October 28, 2022.

What Awards Has Lainey Wilson Won?

“Things a Man Oughta Know” took home Song of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, while Lainey also won New Female Artist of the Year. “Country music is my life. It has been my life for as long as I can remember,” Lainey told the audience while accepting the award for SOTY.

“Country radio has supported me so, so much and I’ll tell you what, the country music fans have wrapped their loving arms around me, which is a prayer answered,” she continued, adding, “This song is about treating people right and it’s not something that just a man oughta know. It’s something that we all need to know, it’s about the golden rule.”