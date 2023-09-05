With the second half of Yellowstone‘s season 5 yet to begin production due to the Writer’s Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, country singer Lainey Wilson has given fans an update on if her character Abby will be appearing on the show after her romance with Ian Bohen‘s Ryan seemed to be coming to an end.

Is Lainey Wilson In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Final Episodes?

She hopes so. Lainey told Country Living in May 2023, “I’m realizing that the TV business is just as crazy, if not crazier, than the music business.” and that she’s “waiting for Taylor Sheridan to give me the green light and between tour and everything we’ll figure it out,” referring to the show’s co-creator and executive producer.

“I haven’t got a call yet,” Lainey told Entertinament Tonight in April about being part of the final episodes of season 5, adding, “but as far as I know they don’t even know when they’re going to be filming.” However, she was hopeful that she’d be part of it. “I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they’re planning, I will be back in it,” she said. “We’ll see, they haven’t taken me to the train station yet.”

A scheduling dispute with the show’s star Kevin Costner resulted in a months-long production delay on the second half of season 5. Production was supposed to begin in May 2023, but was derailed by the May 2 writers strike, followed by the July 13 SAG-AFTRA strike, which shut down all U.S.-produced series, including Yellowstone.

How Was Lainey Wilson’s Character Introduced on ‘Yellowstone’?

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer didn’t have to stray far from real life, as she played a local musician named Abby who was introduced on the first episode of season 5, which was Lainey’s acting debut. Her character struck up a relationship with Ryan, one of the bunkhouse boys on the Yellowstone ranch, when John Dutton — played by Kevin– hosted his inaugural celebration as the new governor of Montana.

Fans fell for the new romance, but at the end of season 5’s part one, Ryan was told Abby he had to leave Montana for a year to help move a herd to Texas. Abby was last seen kissing him and telling Ryan, “Chasing a dream? That I understand, and I hope you catch it. Just wish that dream was me.”

What Has Lainey Wilson Said About Acting on ‘Yellowstone’?

Several Lainey’s songs have been featured on the show starting with “Working Overtime” in season 2. Taylor specifically created the character of Abby for the 2023 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year winner after becoming such a fan of her music.

“I met Taylor Sheridan after he put one of my songs in the show,” she told the New York Post. in November 2022. “He invited me out to Vegas to play a horse-riding competition. And we really kind of bonded over horses,” she added, saying of her music and TV career, “It just seems like one blessing after another.”