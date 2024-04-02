Lainey Wilson doesn’t know “what’s up” with Yellowstone season 5 part 2. The country singer spoke about her involvement in the final episodes of the Western show at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“I’m still waiting to find out what’s happening with Yellowstone,” Lainey, 31, told Fox News on the red carpet ahead of the awards show on Monday, April 1. “I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to Kelly Reilly [who plays Beth Dutton] the other day and, you know, we’ll see what happens.”

The “Heart Like a Truck” hitmaker added, “Once they give us the call – we’re there.”

Lainey made her acting debut in the first half of Yellowstone season 5 in November 2022. Much like in real life, she played a local musician named Abby. Her character sparked a romance with a Yellowstone ranch hand named Ryan (played by Ian Bohen), but they hit a roadblock when Ryan learned he had to leave Montana for a year to help move a herd to Texas.

After the first half of the fifth and final season ended in January 2023, production for the second half was met with several delays due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes. However, Paramount finally announced in November 2023 that part 2 would premiere sometime in November 2024.

Beyond that, very few details about the final episodes have been revealed, including the extent of Lainey’s involvement. The “Atta Girl” singer previously expressed hope that she would continue on Yellowstone.

“I’m realizing that the TV business is just as crazy, if not crazier, than the music business,” she told Country Living in May 2023. “I’m waiting for [series co-creator] Taylor Sheridan to give me the green light and between tour and everything we’ll figure it out.”

The following month, Lainey told Entertainment Tonight, “I haven’t got a call yet. But as far as I know they don’t even know when they’re going to be filming. I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they’re planning, I will be back in it. We’ll see, they haven’t taken me to the train station yet.”

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham. The series follows the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana and need to fight to protect it from land developers and other outside forces. Yellowstone has inspired two related series, 1883 and 1923, also written by Sheridan.