The top 3 take the stage during the season 22 finale of American Idol! The Sunday, May 19, episode features finale performances from Abi Carter, Will Moseley and Jack Blocker, who will sing for America’s votes one last time.

With Jon Bon Jovi serving as the finale mentor, the episode began with the top 3 singing Bon Jovi’s hit “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Jon, 62, then came on stage to sing the band’s new song “Legendary.”

Will, 23, was the first to take the stage with a performance of Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life.” The judges gave Will a standing ovation, with Lionel Richie praising the performance as “unbelievable” and Katy Perry applauding Will for looking so comfortable on the stage without his guitar.

Jack, 25, was up next. He sang a rendition of “I’ll Be There for You,” one of Bon Jovi’s ballads, and also got a standing ovation. Katy, 39, told Jack, “You sound good, you look good. No one is blocking Jack Blocker,” and also joked about how she actually voted “no” when he auditioned.

