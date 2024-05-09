Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line were country music’s hottest duo for more than a decade. With hits like “H.O.L.Y.,” “Tip It Back,” and “Dirt,” the pair were at the top of their careers before announcing their split.

Why Did Florida Georgia Line Break Up?

This “This Is How We Roll” duo announced they were breaking up in early 2022, performing their last show together that September.

“For me, it was really unexpected. But BK came to me and said, ‘Man, I’m really feeling like I want to do a solo thing. And I’m like, ‘Really?’” Tyler said during a May 2024 appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. “We were just getting out of our first deal. We were kind of in a sweet spot that we had worked for 10 years to get to.”

Despite not fully understanding the timing, Tyler added, “But again, like, I wanted to support him. He was adamant.”

Rumors had been swirling for months about tension between the “Cruise” artists stemming from their conflicting political opinions. Tyler and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, unfollowed Brian and his wife, Brittney Kelley, during the 2020 presidential election.

“I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on,” Tyler said during a joint appearance on SiriusXM’s Exit 209 With Storme Warren. “And, and I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your [Instagram] Stories right now. So, I’m just going to, so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’ I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so, it wasn’t a big deal.”

At the time, Tyler was adamant that he and Brian were “on great terms.”

Will Florida Georgia Line Ever Get Back Together?

While neither Brian nor Tyler has explicitly shut down the idea of reuniting the band, Brian opened up to The Associated Press about the possibility.

“The old saying is, ‘Tell God your plans and he’ll laugh,’” he said in May 2024. “So, I have no idea. I really don’t know what the future holds. I know that I’m really focused on what I’m doing now, and I’m really proud of … the work that I put in.”

According to Tyler, their communication is “pretty minimal.”

“I don’t know if BK needs some space, or what. But I still try to reach out on text and stuff. But there’s not a whole lot of engagement at this point,” he said. “I’ll never say never [to a reunion], but a lot of stuff would have to change. There’d have to be some real, long open conversations. Some healing would have to be done for sure before that ever happened.”

That same month, it was announced that the former duo’s Nashville bar and restaurant, FGL House, had shut its doors permanently.

What Are Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Doing Now?

Brian released a solo album Tennessee Truth in May 2024, with one song fans believe takes aim at his former bandmate.

“I’m crankin’ Hank, drinkin’ Jack, airin’ out the past / Want the world to know that you did me wrong / I don’t know how you act sweet, after how you did me / Here’s a middle finger to you through a song,” he sings on “Kiss My Boots.”