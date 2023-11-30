Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, had no issues with telling her mom to quit putting her baby bump on display.

“Mom, please,” Penelope, 11, snapped during the Thursday, November 30, episode of The Kardashians after seeing Kourtney’s belly purposefully poking out from an unzipped track jacket. “You’re so braggy with your stomach.”

Kourtney, 44, missed her daughter’s annoyance and Khloé Kardashian clarified, “She doesn’t like that your belly is out.”

The mom of four joked, “It’s for you, P,” which garnered another eye roll from the tween.

Penelope, the second oldest of Kourtney’s kids, accompanied her mom, aunt Khloé, 39, and grandmother, Kris Jenner, on the Blink-182 tour bus as they headed to the band’s concert in San Diego.

Travis Barker, Kourtney’s husband, asked his stepdaughter if it was “too much” as he rubbed his hands over the pregnant belly now hidden behind the closed jacket, to which Penelope replied, “No, she just shows it every single morning.”

Khloé, on the other hand, was unfazed by Kourtney’s pregnant stomach and seemed used to seeing it on display.

“Kourt loves being pregnant. She loves it, loves it,” Khloé said during her confessional. “To have this experience with her and her husband, I think, is so sweet, and it just makes me so happy for her.”

Gotham / Getty Images

The Kardashians showed fans how the couple experienced several bumps in the road in their fertility journey before getting pregnant with their newest addition. Even then, the troubles didn’t stop and the Poosh founder had to undergo emergency fetal surgery on September 1.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support,” Travis, 48, announced to fans via Instagram.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, on November 4. Even though the couple didn’t officially release the name of their baby boy until October, the Blink-182 drummer hinted at what he wanted the name to be during a guest appearance on an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk.

“I like Rocky Thirteen. That’s this name that’s been going through my head lately,” Travis said on July 19. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Rocky was welcomed into the family by several older siblings. Kourtney shares daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with her ex Scott Disick. Travis is dad to daughter Alabama and son Landon, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. He’s also an active stepdad to Shanna’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana De La Hoya.