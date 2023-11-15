Even with a newborn in the house, Kourtney Kardashian made sure to celebrate her husband, Travis Barker, on his 48th birthday. The reality star hosted a vegan Thanksgiving-themed dinner for Travis on Tuesday, November 14.

Kourtney, 44, who gave birth to her first child with Travis at the end of October, took to her Instagram Story to give a glimpse into the intimate dinner party. Other attendees included Alabama Barker, Landon Barker, Atiana de la Hoya, Mikey Tua and Carl Dawson.

