Kourtney Kardashian has returned to her Instagram feed to wish husband Travis Barker a happy birthday in her first post since their son was born.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” she wrote alongside a series of photos featuring her baby bump on Tuesday, November 14. “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

The birthday tribute came more than a week after multiple reports revealed that Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 48, had welcomed their baby boy on November 4. One day prior, the couple was spotted arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kylie Jenner.

Travis and Kourtney have since reportedly been seen coming and going from the hospital, but neither of them have spoken out about their son’s birth. However, Travis did share a video that was seemingly taken at the hospital prior to the baby’s arrival. The TikTok video, shared on November 9, showed the Blink-182 drummer practicing on a drum pad in what looked to be a hospital room, drumming to their unborn baby’s heartbeat. Kourtney shared the clip on her Instagram Stories, although many fans thought Travis’ actions were “weird” and “annoying.”

A few days before the birth of their child, Travis spilled the beans on Kourtney’s long-hidden due date, noting on the October 30 episode of the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast that his wife was expected to go into labor “either [on] Halloween or, like, the first week of November.” He also revealed the name they planned for the baby: Rocky 13.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney announced her pregnancy to the world on June 17 by sharing a video of herself standing in the crowd at a Blink-182 concert as her husband drummed with the band on stage. The Poosh founder held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” — a reference to a Blink-182 music video. One week later, she shared footage from their rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party, announcing that she and Travis were expecting a baby boy.

Kourtney’s Instagram feed and Stories were filled with baby bump photos in the months that followed as she embraced her fourth pregnancy. Though this is her first baby with Travis, Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney’s pregnancy wasn’t easy, though. On September 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that she underwent emergency fetal surgery to save their unborn baby’s life. Kourtney was later placed on bed rest toward the end of her pregnancy.

In an October interview with Vanity Fair Italy, Kourtney reflected on the difficulty of her pregnancy and the fear she felt early on because of how cautious she had to be.

“This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months,” she said. “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex! In the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear.”