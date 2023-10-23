Kourtney Kardashian is on bed rest as she nears the end of her pregnancy with her and husband Travis Barker’s first child, according to sister Kim Kardashian.

Kim, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 22, to share photos from her birthday celebration over the weekend. Her party guests included sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, as well as famous friends like Hailey Bieber, Sara Foster, Ivanka Trump and more. However, Kourtney, 44, was noticeably missing from the event. Kim revealed the reason for her older sister’s absence in the caption of her post.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote. “Thank you for all the birthday love. And Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.”

Kourtney is currently expecting a baby boy with Travis, 47. While the couple has not revealed the baby’s due date, multiple outlets have predicted that he will arrive sometime between October and December. Kourtney has not commented on her bed rest, but she has been posting on her Instagram Stories about her family showering her with extra love recently, including a gorgeous floral display in her home from Travis and a bouquet of flowers from her daughter, Penelope, 11, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy on June 16 via Instagram with a video of herself holding up a “Travis, I’m pregnant” sign at a Blink-182 concert while Travis played drums for the band on stage. When he saw the sign, he jumped into the audience to hug his wife. The Kardashians star then posted photos of Travis hugging her growing baby bump. One week later, the couple hosted a rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party to announce that they were having a son.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While Kourtney — who also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with Scott, 40 — has been embracing her fourth pregnancy with several baby bump photos online, it hasn’t been an easy journey. On September 6, the soon-to-be mom of four revealed that she had emergency fetal surgery to save their unborn baby’s life.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” Kourtney captioned a black-and-white photo of Travis’ hand holding hers. “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

In addition to thanking the doctors who saved their baby, Kourtney gave a shoutout to her husband, who left Blink-182’s European tour to be at her side.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Italy published on October 13, Kourtney opened up about the fear she had at the start of her pregnancy.

“This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months,” she said. “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex! … In the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear.”

She went on to say that her fetal surgery helped her finally “stop worrying.”

“Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers,” Kourtney concluded. “I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn’t have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted.”