Jo Wenberg found herself smack in the middle of a little Vanderpump Rules drama when she was rumored to be dating Tom Schwartz. During an early 2023 clip from the Bravo show, the TomTom owner revealed that he stayed up until 4 a.m. with Jo, but was that an indication of a spark or just a friendship?

What Does Vanderpump Rules’ Jo Wenberg Do for Work?

Jo is a professional hairstylist who has worked for several television shows and award ceremonies, according to multiple outlets. She is from Los Angeles, where Lisa Vanderpump’s famed restaurant, SUR, is located.

Are Vanderpump Rules’ Jo Wenberg and Tom Schwartz Dating?

During a previously unaired scene from VPR that was filmed in July 2022, Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, explained to costars Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss how she discovered that Jo and Tom were allegedly roommates at one point.

“I went to Tom’s today to bring the dogs there and, in the bathroom, there’s a toothbrush with lipstick on it and a pile of jewelry,” Katie said during the episode that aired in February 2023. “Like, that the f—k is this s—t? He’s like, ‘It’s Jo’s.’ First of all, Kristen [Doute]’s her best f—king friend. Why isn’t she staying at Kristen’s down the street?”

Although Tom sparked romance rumors with the hairdresser, he quickly clarified that they were just friends.

“Jo is a badass hairstylist. … I think she’s a beautiful soul,” he told Us Weekly in February 2023. “We’re not living together, and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level, and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

Tom then doubled down by explaining that he wasn’t ready for a brand-new relationship following his divorce from Katie.

“I just got out of a 12-year relationship. I cannot be in a committed — I can’t dive back into another relationship,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner insisted. “It wouldn’t be fair to the other person ‘cause I’m kind of consumed with, like, business and my family, and I’m kind of falling in love with myself all over again.”

Despite Tom’s effort to clear the air of any relationship speculation, he and Jo were spotted walking their dogs together in L.A. in early March 2023, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Why Did Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Break Up?

In March 2022, Tom and Katie announced that they had parted ways after 12 years together.

“Well, this sucks,” Tom captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision, and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

The former spouses finalized their divorce in October of that year.