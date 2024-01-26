It might be time for Jason Tartick to stop and smell the roses after his 2023 split from Kaitlyn Bristowe! The Bachelorette alum opened up about whether he’d consider starring on The Bachelor now that he’s single.

“I think I’m probably too old,” Jason, 35, admitted on the January 15 episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast. “I think, you know, 35 for a Bachelor is kind of old.” The show’s current star, Joey Graziadei, is 28.

Although he’s skeptical that he’d even be considered for the role, Jason said that he would “consider it” if he was asked. “I don’t think they’re coming to my door, let’s just say that,” he added.

Getty

Jason appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. After being dumped by Becca Kufrin, he was a guest on Kaitlyn’s podcast, which is when they first connected. When Kaitlyn, 38, broke up with Shawn Booth, she and Jason reconnected and started dating at the beginning of 2019. Although they got engaged in 2021, they announced their breakup in August 2023.

“I believe my ex kind of has a hold on that franchise,” Jason admitted, referring to Kaitlyn’s previous journey on The Bachelorette and two-season stint as the show’s host in 2021. “I don’t know. I guess time will tell. I don’t know if the franchise has any interest in ever knocking on my door.”

While Jason has yet to move on with someone new, his ex-fiancée was recently linked to Zac Clark. Zac, 40, was previously engaged to Kaitlyn’s The Bachelorette cohost, Tayshia Adams. Fans first began buzzing about a potential relationship between the two after they were spotted getting cozy on New Year’s Eve. The speculation increased after they enjoyed an apparent date night in New York City on January 20.

Kaitlyn’s possible new romance comes following her friendly reunion with Jason at Chris Harrison’s wedding in November 2023. However, she admitted to being “disappointed” by his actions in the weeks since.

“It’s really disappointing to me the way that Jason’s kind of leaning into the victim mentality because I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting,” she shared. “I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting, but I have talked to him so open and honestly. We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another. The word disappointed keeps coming up. I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative to garner sympathy for themselves.”

Her declaration came after she shut down rumors that she cheated on Jason with Zac.