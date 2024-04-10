Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
celebrities who want to be on real housewives

Getty (3)

Celebrities Who Want to Be on ‘Real Housewives’: Meghan Markle, Mila Kunis and More

Reality TV
Apr 10, 2024 11:34 am·
By
Picture

Some of the most recognizable celebrities have previously expressed interest in starring on The Real Housewives franchise. Stars from Meghan Markle to Mila Kunis and more have all discussed the possibility of appearing on one of the hit Bravo shows, and Andy Cohen has also weighed in on many of the options.

Only $21 Today! — Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds

Deal of the Day

Only $21 Today! — Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds View Deal

Picture