Some of the most recognizable celebrities have previously expressed interest in starring on
The Real Housewives franchise. Stars from to Meghan Markle Mila Kunis and more have all discussed the possibility of appearing on one of the hit Bravo shows, and Andy Cohen has also weighed in on many of the options.
Meghan Markle
The duchess and former franchise fan jokingly asked Andy if “this is my audition for
Real Housewives of Montecito?” when he was on her podcast. His response? “We’ll build the show around you.”
Bette Midler
“Is it too late for me to become a
Real Housewife of Beverly Hills?” the singer wrote on X in March 2024. “I am in the mood to talk some s–t.” Andy’s take: “She would be the grande dame!”
Nicki Minaj
When she hosted the
RHOP 2021 reunion, “it was like she was a housewife,” RHOA’s Porsha Williams said of the rapper. “She knew so much about the show, it felt like she was on the show.”
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi
While she’s admitted she avoids drama and would be “terrified” to film
RHONJ, the Jersey Shore star still took offense when Andy Cohen immediately dismissed the idea.
Mila Kunis
“I did ask my husband, ‘‘In like 20 years, what do you think of me going on
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’” the superfan revealed in 2019. Ashton Kutcher “was like, ‘I would kill you.’”