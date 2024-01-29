Allison Hollinger had an unprecedented journey on season 28 of The Bachelor from episode one. The realtor came on the show with her older sister, Lauren Hollinger, and they both hoped to fall in love with Joey Graziadei. So, who is Allison and will she outlast Lauren on The Bachelor? Spoilers ahead!

Who Are the Sisters on Season 28 of ‘The Bachelor’?

Allison and Lauren Hollinger took sibling rivalry to a whole new level when they decided to both appear on the same season of The Bachelor. Lauren is the older sister and Allison is the younger sister.

“My older sister signed us up and we just thought this would be a really good experience to try this out together,” Allison said during the season 28 premiere. “It’s definitely going to be weird, not going to lie. No one expects to date the same guy as their sister all at once and for the whole world to see.”

ABC

The ladies didn’t plan on coming clean about being relatives at first, but eventually told the other women and Joey that they were sisters. After speaking to both of them separately, Joey wasn’t all that surprised.

“Is it weird that I kind of put that together?” he asked them. “It was way too similar [of] stories to not put it together. It’s not something I was expecting coming into this but I think it’s cool that you guys are willing to do this together and I’m excited to get to know you both more.”

Before coming on The Bachelor, Lauren and Allison had previously dated the same guy … but not at the same time.

Who Is Allison Hollinger on ‘The Bachelor’?

The Hollinger sisters come from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Allison works as a realtor, according to her ABC bio.

“[She] has had multiple serious relationships but still hasn’t found Mr. Right,” the bio says. “She’s looking for a man who is loyal, positive, mature and kind.”

Allison’s Instagram reveals that she is well traveled, with highlights from trips to Dubai, England, Barcelona, St. Tropez, Milan and more.

In addition to Lauren, Allison also has two brothers. She is the youngest sibling in the family.

How Far Does Allison Hollinger Make It on ‘The Bachelor’?

The friendly competition between Lauren and Allison was on from night one of filming. “I’m going to be so mad if Ali kisses Joey before me,” Lauren admitted during the premiere. “My biological clock is ticking more than hers.”

Lauren had alone time with Joey first but wasn’t able to get a lip lock in before Allison interrupted her and asked to steal time with the show’s lead. During their first conversation, Allison snagged a kiss from Joey.

“Well, my worst nightmare happened and Ali kissed him,” the registered nurse complained. “I’m literally in shock. I didn’t think that would happen.”

Both ladies got a rose at the first rose ceremony. However, Reality Steve reported that Lauren will eliminate herself during week 2 of the show after realizing that Allison liked Joey more than her. Allison is then reportedly eliminated during week 4.