Tennis instructor Joey Graziadei will be rich in attention during his turn as The Bachelor, with 32 women competing for his heart throughout season 28. But how much money does the season 20 runner-up of The Bachelorette make?

What is Joey Graziadei’s Net Worth?

Joey’s net worth is ​approximately $250,000, according to multiple reports.

How Does Joey Graziadei Make Money?

The Pennsylvania native’s official ABC biography for The Bachelorette described him as a “tennis pro” who once dabbled in the “corporate world” before realizing that the sport was his true passion. The 2023 bio said Joey resided in Lawai, Hawaii, where he was living his dream of teaching tennis full-time.

However, according to Joey’s LinkedIn page, he stopped working as a tennis instructor in July 2022. He served as “head tennis professional” at Kukuiula Development Co LLC in Koloa, Hawaii, between August 2018 and January 2020, but most recently taught tennis in Tennessee.

Joey was “self-employed” as a “teaching tennis professional” at Ensworth School in Nashville between October 2021 and July 2022, per LinkedIn.

His current job is listed as a “Ike’ Ola Ambassador” at Kukuiula Development — the same company that previously employed him as a head tennis pro. Joey has served as a “Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador” since July 2022, and builds “relationships with members, as well as guests, that will inspire engagement with the various activities available within the Club and throughout the island of Kaua`i,” according to the job description on LinkedIn.

In addition to tennis, other activities Joey is responsible for include pickleball, golf, hiking and “ocean activities,” per LinkedIn. He is also tasked with introducing members and tourists to the “unique lifestyle available to them specifically at Kukui`ula.”

As for his corporate past in Tennessee, Joey worked as an account executive for Paylocity between May and October 2021, and in various positions at the payment processor corporation Comdata between August 2020 and May 2021.

Joey’s true passion for tennis is reflected in his resume, with his first ever job being as a tennis instructor at a summer camp in Illinois between June 2008 and August 2011, when Joey was still a child.

Do ‘The Bachelor’ Stars Get Paid?

During a May 2021 episode of his podcast, “Trading Secrets,” Jason Tartick — who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette — revealed that he and fellow castmates Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann were each given a $100,000 contract to be The Bachelor (Colton eventually accepted the position).

However, the actual salary for a Bachelor or Bachelorette seems to depend on the individual, or other year-to-year variables, with fan favorite season 13 The Bachelorette contestant Dean Unglert saying he was only offered $75,000 for the gig.

Where Does Joey Graziadei Live?

Though Joey has lived in a variety of states, including Pennsylvania and Illinois, he currently resides in Hawaii. Joey’s biography for The Bachelorette described his life in Hawaii as “paradise,” with him “spending his days on the court and evenings on the beach watching the sunset with friends.”