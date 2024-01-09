New year, new Bachelor! Tennis hunk Joey Graziadei is ready to find his match during The Bachelor season 28 and fans have high hopes for his second journey to find love. ABC gave fans a taste of the seemingly drama-filled and emotional season in the trailer and we have all the information viewers need to know ahead of the premiere including the premiere date, host and more!

When Does ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Premiere?

The start of the work week won’t be so bad because Bachelor Mondays returns on January 22, 2024. Ladies and gentlemen, get your brackets, charcuterie boards and cocktails ready for hosting season!

Who Is ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Host?

You guessed it, Jesse Palmer is returning to host the show he starred on as the season 5 lead.

“Get ready for the most romantic season in Bachelor history,” the TV host said in the trailer before later adding, “What happens in the end is an unprecedented shocking first in Bachelor history.”

Who Are ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Contestants?

Joey, who was Charity Lawson’s runner-up during The Bachelorette, will have 32 women fighting for his final rose and one of them will possibly become Mrs. Graziadei.

Fans will meet contestants Starr, Talyah, Sandra, Zoe, Katelyn, Edwina, Kayla, Daisy, Sydney, Chandler, Jessica, Kelsey T., Nat Autumn, Erika, Sam, Marlena, Rachel, Madina, Jenn, Chrissa, Samantha, Taylor, Allison, Lauren, Lexi, Lea, Kelsey A., Kyra, Evalin, Lanie and Maria upon their grand limo arrivals.

The season hasn’t started yet and the women have already stirred up some drama! For instance, Allison and Lauren knew each other before joining the show … because they’re twin sisters. Not to worry, they have dated the same guy before, so this isn’t their first rodeo.

Lea, on the other hand, met Joey during After the Final Rose and she received a mystery card during Night 1. “It’s not a date card,” Jesse revealed in the teaser. “However, it is absolutely going to help you on your journey.”

What Has Joey Graziadei Said About Being ‘The Bachelor’ Lead?

The Pennsylvania native saw a future with Bachelorette Charity and his feelings were reciprocated to an extent. Joey made it to the season finale but Charity accepted now-fiancé Dotun Olubeko’s proposal. Although he was heartbroken at the moment, the professional athlete holds a great friendship with his ex and costar, and they even celebrated Thanksgiving night together.

All that being said, Joey’s heart is healed and he is ready to find love again.

“Even though you saw true heartbreak last night, I leave this experience with nothing but gratitude and love. Charity and Dotun are unbelievable individuals that deserve a lifetime of happiness. From the bottom of my heart, I wish them nothing but the best,” he wrote via Instagram following the August 2023 After the Final Rose episode. “As for me, I cannot wait to see what unfolds over these next few months. I have grown immensely with my time on the show and know that I’ll always have room for more growth. But I feel more ready than ever to find my person. I know this won’t be easy, but I can promise you that I will give it my all and try to just enjoy the hell out of it. All I can do is be myself through and through and hope I’ll be lucky enough to find love.”