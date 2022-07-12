When Reality Worlds Collide! See Which Reality Stars Dated Each Other From Different TV Shows

It’s not uncommon for reality stars to brew up a romance while filming reality television shows, sometimes it’s even encouraged. When two reality stars from different shows start dating, however, it isn’t as ordinary.

The Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli are the newest couple to start dating from the reality TV world after going public with their relationship in June 2022. While they both went on their prospective dating shows to find “The One,” the pair ended up finding love with one another while filming All Star Shore.

“After being in this weird, crazy world of entertainment for almost five years, she was just refreshing to me,” Blake told E! News in July 2022. “She was so real and raw, and she didn’t really care what other people thought of her,” he continued.

The reality personalities kept their relationship on the downlow for nearly five months before announcing their romance to the world but didn’t go to great lengths to keep their romance a secret.

“We didn’t want to sacrifice hanging out together. We didn’t want to sacrifice doing trips together. We wanted to make sure that our relationship was strong before going public,” he added.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay started dating a familiar face during the show’s seventh season in 2018 when she introduced her costars to The Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes. Fans got a first-hand look at the pair’s relationship when one of their dates was aired on the Bravo show, but they lacked deep chemistry.

The SURver revealed that the Florida native ended things rather abruptly after nearly seven months of dating. “I actually have not spoken to him since October, and it still baffles me because him and I were such good friends,” she told Us Weekly in March 2019.

“We went to Hawaii together. We went on a few dates. We made out on that date, as you saw,” she continued. “And then, he was on a trip in Mexico, we were texting, and I was like, ‘I miss you. Let’s have a Robby-Scheana day soon.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll be back tomorrow.’ … I’ve literally never heard from him again,” she added.

Keep scrolling to see which reality stars dated from other shows!