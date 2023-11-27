While many stars go with darker hair looks for the winter months, Selena Gomez debuted a new honey-blonde color in a gorgeous new makeover photo.

Selena, 31, shared the snapshot in an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 26. She dazzled with smokey eye makeup and heavily lined lips.

The “Single Soon” singer showed off her decolletage while going braless in a black blazer as she gazed into the camera. In another photo posted several hours later, she added a black T-shirt underneath to hide her cleavage while pulling her hair over her shoulders to show how it was now mid chest-length.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena didn’t give any indication where she was headed in the glam look but was photographed leaving her hotel in Paris wearing the same outfit. The last time she was snapped out in public, the Only Murders in the Building star was much more covered up.

She joined pal Taylor Swift for a star-studded girls’ night out in New York City on November 4, where the duo was joined by Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes. Selena wore a long-sleeved camel sweater dress with a long skirt and a turtleneck top. It was belted at the middle to show off her trim waist.

The Rare Beauty founder wore her dark locks pulled back in a tight bun, which was a far cry from the loose, beachy waves she showed off in the new Instagram photos.

Selena first tried out a blonde look in 2017 and later went with a full platinum color in 2021. She shared a photo of her makeover in April of that year and noted she’d have to change up her makeup to match the new hue, captioning her Instagram photo, “New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” songstress hinted in February she was up for a hair change when she posted a throwback photo showing her long, naturally curly locks. She asked fans in the caption, “I liked my hair back then … should I do it again?”

Actress Zoe Saldana replied in the comments, “Yes!!” while one fan added, “I love this hair style on you.”

The same day Selena showed off her new blonde tresses, she shared a post showing her in various photos with her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, writing in the caption, “Trio.”

The actress gushed in June ​about how her legendary comedic genius costars have helped her hone her talent. “They’ve helped sharpen my skills,” Selena told The Wrap, adding, “I hope to be as funny as they are one day. They are just really gifted at creating a situation out of nothing and making people laugh and I admire that deeply.”