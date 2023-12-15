Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Relationship Timeline from Collaborators to Lovers

Selena Gomez radiated a newfound glow and now, fans know it has a lot to do with boyfriend Benny Blanco. The A-list multi-hyphenate revealed she was dating the music producer on December 7, 2023, after recently teasing their romance online.

Selena gushed that Benny was her “absolute everything in my heart” in the comment section of an Instagram post that shared the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She’s In a Relationship.”

“[Benny has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” the Only Murders in the Building actress wrote, adding, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

