Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Relationship Timeline

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Relationship Timeline from Collaborators to Lovers

Dec 15, 2023 3:20 pm·
Selena Gomez radiated a newfound glow and now, fans know it has a lot to do with boyfriend Benny Blanco. The A-list multi-hyphenate revealed she was dating the music producer on December 7, 2023, after recently teasing their romance online.

Selena gushed that Benny was her “absolute everything in my heart” in the comment section of an Instagram post that shared the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She’s In a Relationship.”

“[Benny has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” the Only Murders in the Building actress wrote, adding, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s relationship timeline from romance confirmation to PDA moments.

