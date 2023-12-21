Selena Gomez is in love! The singer, 31, revealed that she’s been secretly dating music producer Benny Blanco for the past six months. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she swooned, calling Benny the “best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Not everyone was happy for her, though. Fans were quick to remind Selena that her new boyfriend, 35, once threw shade at her in an interview in which the producer praised Justin Bieber for releasing songs such as “Lonely” while slamming “cookie-cutter pop artists,” seemingly like Selena, for releasing makeup lines.

“Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with,” the Rare Beauty founder fired back. “I know what’s best for me, and I will fight till I get what I deserve. [Benny] has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” When fans didn’t let up, the protective singer put her foot down. “I’m done,” she sniped. “If you can’t accept me at my happiest, then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

While Selena’s fans are some of the most loyal, “a few go too far,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “If things work out with Benny, great. If they don’t, that’s OK, too. She knows what she’s doing.