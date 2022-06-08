It’s Britney, bitch! The word “iconic” has been loosely thrown around these days, but Britney Spears has worn some iconic (underlined, uppercased and bolded) outfits throughout her music career. People haven’t stopped at Halloween to wear one of the pop star’s well-known looks, oh no. To take it to the next level, fans often throw Britney-themed bachelorette and birthday parties where attendees dress up in the “Toxic” singer’s most loved outfits.

Britney’s music video to her debut song — do we really need to say it — “ … Baby One More Time” is arguably her most popular fashion moment ever … and that was just the start of her ongoing wardrobe ensemble’s that will go down in history.

Hailey Bieber dressed up as the risqué schoolgirl for Halloween in 2021 and looked just as good as when the “Womanizer” artist did when she wore it. “Happy Halloweekend. The first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since,” the Rhode Skin founder captioned her October 2021 Instagram post.

The former Disney star came in hot, following her first album when she released “Oops … I Did It Again” in 2000. She was before our time when she wore a sexy, super galactic red leather jumpsuit in the album title’s music video. Estee Stanley, the music video’s stylist, opened up to Vogue on how he and Britney brought their “sexy and monochromatic” vision to life.

“Even with her little schoolgirl outfit, she’s really set a precedent for always coming out in something very memorable,” the celebrity stylist told the publication in May 2020. “People didn’t expect it. She was still young and innocent, and then all of a sudden, she comes out in this vixen-y, sexy, skin-tight outfit,” he continued. “She definitely knew what she wanted and what she liked — that’s what makes her Britney.”

Throughout her career, the “Lucky” singer continued to debut replica-worthy styles fans still rave over. Veering away from the “innocent” look, Britney wore the most daring look in her music video, “I’m a Slave 4 U.” A thong on top of her leather pants and a wrap top was the perfect look to go along with the song’s popular and provocative lyrics.

Keep scrolling to see Britney’s most iconic music video looks of all time!