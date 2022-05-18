Oops She Did It Again! See All the Times Britney Spears Has Shared Nude Photos Over the Years

Oops … She did it again and again! Britney Spears has embraced her natural beauty by sharing quite a few revealing photos of her over the years. And the “Baby One More Time” artist has made it clear she isn’t afraid to flaunt everything by sharing nude pictures to social media.

“Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick!!!” the Queen of Pop captioned an Instagram carousel post in May 2022. In the shots, Britney was completely naked and covered her chest with both hands. However, she added a pink heart emoji above her midsection, likely to abide by Instagram’s no nudity policy.

When it comes to her bold images, the “Circus” pop star has openly discussed her thoughts on baring it all.

“Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin!!!!” she wrote in a since-deleted note posted via Instagram in August 2021. “In my opinion, it’s quite twisted the immediate response when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and [realizing] you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!!”

The Missouri native continued in her lengthy message, “Anyways, I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … Well, it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders, and it’s made me view myself that way!!!! … I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am.”

While she proudly uploads nude photos from time to time, the “Toxic” artist informed her Instagram followers that she was “not going to do topless pics for the rest of [her] life ‘cause that would get boring.”

“But it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened!!!!” Britney added in her lengthy post. “And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f—king funny!!! … My fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all. “

