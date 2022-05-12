Britney Spears Admits She Considered Getting Plastic Surgery: See Photos of Her Transformation

As the Queen of Pop, Britney Spears has been in the public eye since the beginning of her musical career. Though she reached worldwide fame, the “Gimme More” artist also faced scrutiny as a result. Some even wondered whether Britney ever got plastic surgery, especially after she admitted in a since-deleted Instagram post that she previously considered going under the knife.

In March 2022, the Missouri native opened up about speaking to a doctor about getting breast enhancements.

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles. I was thinking about getting a boob job,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My boobs are fairly small. I mean, with the right bra it’s fine, but I was curious what a doctor would say! I lost seven pounds in the last six months and that’s a lot for me! I’m officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee.’ They shrunk! I don’t know where my boobs went.”

She then recalled how she went to “the office” and pointed out that “nobody was there to let us in.”

“Uhh how long do we wait here?” she added in her lengthy caption. “Ten minutes go by … 15 minutes… f—k that! I’ve never been back.”

Britney also reflected on her conservatorship, which she was involuntarily placed under for 13 years. Though it ultimately came to an end in November 2021, the “Toxic” pop star noted how “humiliated and embarrassed” she felt throughout the years-long ordeal.

“Yes, I do care and anyone would if you saw yourself the way I have,” she added in her post. “My dad always told me I was fat, and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun. It was humiliating! I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad! They could have at least cheated and used technology. But they used it to make it worse!”

Toward the end of her caption, the Grammy Award winner noted that the criticism she received from men over her physical appearance “really hurts.”

“So, I will admit I do play into how I look,” Britney admitted. “I care, but it disgusted me when I went to that doctor’s office because guys were there getting nose jobs! I’m like WTF. Really it’s too much!”

Despite the difficult experiences, the “Circus” singer noted she still “believe[s] people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever.”

“If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100% attractive!” Britney continued. “Happy people draw light, and it’s contagious and attractive! God knows the secret to my success was never how beautiful I was!”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Britney’s beautiful transformation over the years.