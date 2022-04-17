Scary world! Britney Spears opened up about her fears of bringing a “baby in this world” amid her pregnancy with her and fiancé Sam Asghari’s first child together.

“I’m scared to have a baby in this world,” Britney, 40, admitted in a lengthy post shared via Instagram on Saturday, April 16. “Especially in America where they did four documentaries without me in them and telling my story,” she added, referring to Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears and Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears.

Jen Lowery / MEGA

Britney’s revelation was shared alongside a throwback photo of herself cradling her baby bump while pregnant with her first son, Sean Preston, in 2005.

“My first child Preston,” Spears said of her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. “Oh time, what a beautiful mystery! I still have this gown in my closet 16 years later! Geez, I’m getting old!”

The since-edited caption suddenly took a serious tone as the “Gimme More” singer revealed that she has a new “perspective” with this pregnancy.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many documentaries on someone unless they are dead!!!” she said. “Yet, THAT helped end the conservatorship!!! … OH WELL it’s perspective you know???”

“Today my perspective is self care with some tea, to try Kate Hudson’s new INBLOOM line, and put the same gown on I wore with my first child 16 years ago!” she said.

Britney announced that she is expecting her first child with soon-to-be husband Sam Asghari, 28, in a post shared via Instagram on Monday, April 11.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she shared at the time. Unlike her previous pregnancies, Britney announced that she would be laying low this time around.

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me,” she wrote.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant [the first time] I had perinatal depression,” she added. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

As for how she will be spending her time, the “Toxic” songstress said, “This time, I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

In addition to son Sean Preston, 16, Britney also shares son Jayden James, 15, with Kevin, 44.