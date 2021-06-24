When pop legend Britney Spears spoke out against father Jamie Spears during a conservatorship hearing on June 23, the public was stunned to hear the singer finally reveal her truth. After alleging that her family has forced her into a “traumatizing” 13-year arrangement akin to “sex trafficking” in which every aspect of her life — including her finances — were controlled by a third party, Britney has left fans wondering how much money she really has following over 20 years in the music industry.

The Louisiana native, 39, is worth approximately $60 million, according to a Forbes investigation in February 2021, but that number is significantly smaller than her peers when you consider her level of success and the length of her career thus far.

For example, during the same investigation, Beyoncé was estimated to be worth a whopping $420 million. Both performers saw breakout success in 1999 — Britney with the iconic “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and Bey as part of Destiny’s Child with their chart-topping second album The Writing’s on the Wall — which led to absolutely massive careers, but their wealth after years of work is vastly different.

Even Jessica Simpson, who also saw her big break the same year, is currently worth more than Britney with an estimated $110 million, though she did not quite achieve the same level of success as Britney or Beyoncé.

The outlet also reported that over the course of the “Oops I Did It Again” singer’s professional life, she has amassed nearly half a billion dollars in touring revenue. Knowing the mother of two has made $485 million in profit from her life on the road, it becomes clear that her conservatorship arrangement has had a negative impact on her finances.

After being put into the court-ordered arrangement in 2008, Britney’s father was put in charge of her life’s work and her money. Once she was out of control of her assets, she was allegedly put on a low weekly allowance and barred from spending large sums on things like home renovations.

According to Forbes, she has been paying “millions of dollars in legal fees tied to the conservatorship” in recent years, as well as child support to ex-husband Kevin Federline for their two kids, Sean and Jayden. Her assets are “mostly held in various brokerage accounts, real estate and cash.”

Throughout the conservatorship, the A-lister released four studio albums and embarked on four world tours. She also had a hit residency in Las Vegas from 2013 to 2017 that grossed an incredible $137.7 million. Prior to the arrangement, she had released five studio albums and headlined six tours.