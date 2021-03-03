Does Britney Spears have custody of her kids? The singer has been in an ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline over their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. Learn about their family’s situation below.

Why Did Britney Lose Custody of Her Kids?

The “Toxic” singer gave birth to her oldest son Sean Preston, who goes by Preston, in September 2005. Jayden was born almost exactly one year later in September 2006.

Two months following their second child’s birth, in November 2006, Britney filed for divorce from K-Fed, citing irreconcilable differences. In a temporary agreement, the Grammy winner was granted custody of her sons with three days of visitation from their dad.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Britney began exhibiting erratic behavior, which came to a head during her downward spiral in 2007. At the time, a full-blown media circus surrounded the struggling singer. The events in her life led to her losing custody of her kids and being placed under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears.

Where Does Their Custody Agreement Stand Today?

In 2019, the “Gimme More” singer was granted 30 percent custody of Sean Preston and Jayden. It was reported by multiple outlets that Britney is fighting for 50/50 custody.

What Does Kevin Federline Have to Say?

The dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told E! News that although the current custody agreement is in favor of Kevin, it’s not a reflection of Britney as a mother.

“Kevin in no way wants to prevent the boys from having any unreasonable custodial contact with their mom,” the lawyer said in March 2020. “The boys love their mother but the existing [custody] arrangement, as reflected in the terms of the most recently entered order, are reflecting what Kevin believes is in the children’s best interest.”

Does Britney’s Conservatorship Affect Her Custody Battle?

Mark previously spoke about Britney’s conservatorship following the 2019 70/30 custody ruling.

“The conservatorship being in place was one of the conditions of the custody early on, and so far, that adds a layer of structure that hasn’t been changed in quite a while, which is consistent in the best interest of the kids,” the attorney said at the time. He noted nothing in the conservatorship “has caused an issue on custodial arrangements.”

What Is the Drama Between Jamie Spears and Britney’s Kids?

In August 2019, Kevin filed a police report and was granted a restraining order against Jamie after a fight involving Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time.

The emergency hearing took place three days after the incident, and the order prohibits Jamie from coming near Sean Preston and Jayden for three years, Us Weekly reported. It was granted with no opposition from Britney’s father.

It’s been a drama-filled journey for Britney and her kids, but it’s clear the singer adores her two sons. Keep scrolling to see photos.