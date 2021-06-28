Britney Spears made it clear during her conservatorship hearing speech that she wants to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari and start a family. The mother of two sons is hoping to have a baby girl this time around, a source tells Life and Style exclusively.

“Britney adores her sons but she’d love to have a daughter too, who she can do girlie girl things with. Britney is a girlie girl herself!” the insider reveals.

“She can imagine them watching Disney movies together, dressing her in pretty outfits, taking her horse riding and teaching her to dance,” the source explains.

The 39-year-old has two teenage sons from her marriage to Kevin Federline. The former couple welcomed Sean in September 2005 and Jayden in September 2006 — and Jayden’s birth came less than two months before Britney filed for divorce from her former backup dancer in 2006. Their divorce was finalized the following year.

Before the singer can get to work on having a little girl with Sam, 27, she needs her conservatorship to sign off on a doctor removing her IUD birth control device first. Britney explained to Judge Brenda Penny during a June 23, hearing in Los Angeles that she desperately wants to start a family with her boyfriend of nearly five years.

Shutterstock

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she explained to the court. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have (an) IUD inside of (me) right now, so I don’t get pregnant.

“I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children,” Britney continued.

Britney and Sam have been together ever since they met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. He’s been a constant presence in her life ever since, and even wore a “Free Britney” T-shirt on the day of her testimony to show his support.

The “Toxic” hitmaker has been under a conservatorship co-run by her father, Jamie Spears, since the singer had a breakdown in 2008. He’s had control over her career, finances and medical decisions. Jamie briefly stepped down in 2019 from being co-conservator of her “being” due to health issues, with Jodi Montgomery currently overseeing Britney’s medical care and decisions. Jamie is still co-conservator over his daughter’s finances and career with Bessemer Trust.

Britney testified that her conservatorship was “abusive” and “traumatizing” in her first major revelations about having her life so strictly controlled by others. She told Judge Penny, “It’s my wish and my dream for this (conservatorship) to end.”