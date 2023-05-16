Miss movin’ on! Less than a year after Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce from Karl Cook, she found love with Tom Pelphrey. Keep scrolling for details about their romance, their lives as parents and more.

Who Is Tom Pelphrey?

Like Kaley, Tom is an actor and is best known for his performances in Ozark, Banshee and Iron Fist. The New Jersey native got his start in performing arts after leaving Rutgers University, training at the famed Shakespeare Globe Theatre in London. He took home Emmys for his role as Jonathan Randall in the CBS daytime Guiding Light, before turning his attention to independent projects. He is the cofounder and director of Apothecary Theater Company and has appeared in a number of Broadway productions.

How Did Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Meet?

Meeting a significant other via work is always a possibility, and Kaley and Tom crossed paths thanks to their mutual manager. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress opened up about how she and her beau initially met, though it wasn’t the right timing.

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

“My manager was submitting different clients and asked me if I knew who Tom was, and she goes, ‘Side note, he’s single,'” Kaley said, adding that she wasn’t ready to get back into the dating scene after having ended a relationship – she proceeded to forget about the entire interaction.

“So the months had gone on and we’d never met, and I was promoting Flight Attendant with that same manager, who is his manager. [She asked,] ‘I’m going to the Ozark premiere. Do you want to come with me?'” Kaley explained. “So I got all dressed up and I was standing there. I was at the bathroom and I was waiting and I hear this voice — it was Tom — and he’s like ‘Where’s this Kaley?’ … It was like love at first sight.”

When Did Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Start Dating?

The two actors made their romance public knowledge in May 2022, shortly after Kaley filed for divorce from her second husband in September 2021 – she was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. Kaley and Tom are still together as of publication, and often share glimpses of their lives together on social media.

For instance, Tom shared the sweetest tribute to his girlfriend when she was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in The Flight Attendant in 2022 – he was also nominated for his role in Ozark.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!!” he gushed on Instagram. “Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today…

For her part, the actress who brought Penny to life on the hit CBS sitcom Big Bang penned an adorable tribute to her man on his 40th birthday in July 2022, writing, “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born.”

Are Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Getting Married?

Despite their stable relationship, Kaley said that she would not be getting married for a third time during an interview with Glamour in April 2022.

“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” she said, before adding, “We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it.”

However, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023 that Tom could be the one to change her mind.

“Tom is so kind and supportive, friends think they could end up getting engaged and having a very small wedding, but not anytime soon,” the source said.

Do Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have Children?

In October 2022, the pair announced that they were expecting a baby girl together! Daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born on March 30, 2023, to the excited first-time parents.

“My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” Pelphrey wrote via Instagram. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”