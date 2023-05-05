How Tall Is Kaley Cuoco? Height Details, Photos of Her With Other Stars

How Tall Is Kaley Cuoco? Height Details, Photos of Her Standing Alongside Other Stars

When it comes to her height, Kaley Cuoco may not stand tall above all her costars but her acting prowess makes up for it! Keep reading for details on the Flight Attendant star’s height.

How Tall Is Kaley Cuoco?

The HBO star comes in at a reported 5-foot-6.

When it came to Kaley’s role on the Big Bang Theory, the actress was either the same height or a smidge taller than her male costars Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar. That being said, Jim Parsons was way taller than all the show’s stars, coming in at six-foot-one.

What Has Kaley Cuoco Said About Her Height?

While she hasn’t spoken publicly about her height, the actress has talked about her body overall in various interviews over the years.

“It took years for me to figure out what my body needs and that what works for my friends doesn’t necessarily work for me,” she told Shape, in part, during an October 2015 interview. “Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body. I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful. And I owe it 100 percent to yoga.”

Years later, she reiterated to Us Weekly in February 2019 that she’s still a yoga lover. That being said, her eating habits changed significantly when entering into her 30s.

“I haven’t been eating that much meat lately. So, I’m kind of into tofu, which is a new thing for me, and a lot of vegetables,” the 8 Simple Rules actress explained at the time. “No one eats a giant meal and burger and a soda and feels great after.”

She continued, “I do cheat. I love pizza every once in a while and, honestly, I love a soda now and then — a real cola! Until I saw that there were 17 spoonfuls of sugar in it and now I’m like, OK, maybe one sip and then throw it out!”

However, Kaley is more preoccupied than ever before after welcoming a baby girl named Matilda Carmine Richie with Tom Pelphrey in March 2023.

“Everyone’s happy, everyone’s good,” Kaley told Entertainment Tonight in May 2023 of her daughter. “She’s thriving, she’s the best!”

Scroll through the gallery to uncover Kaley’s height standing next to her famous friends and costars over the years.