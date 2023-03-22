How Tall Is Nicholas Braun? Photos of Cousin Greg From ‘Succession’ Towering Over His Costars

By now, it’s no secret that Nicholas Braun is tall! The Succession star towers over his HBO costars and famous friends. Keep reading for more details on the actor’s height.

How Tall Is Nicholas Braun?

The actor comes in at 6-foot-7. Although, Nicholas did used to lie about his height.

“Six-seven is the real number,” the Sky High actor told Insider in January 2020. “I used to make it shorter because most people hear 6-foot-7 or even 6-foot-6 and I think are a little spooked by it, like I’m going to be too tall. I’m just talking about in auditions or when I’m going for a part. So I used to sort of make it low, 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5. I’m really 6-foot-7 when I stand.”

What Has Nicholas Braun Said About His Height?

The New York native has said that being tall has been “the biggest impediment to getting roles” throughout his career.

“Because even as a kid when I was younger, like 11, 12 years old, I was very tall, I just kept being very tall,” he shared during the same Insider interview. “But everybody’s got something that can get in the way. I’m just gonna embrace it from here on out.”

During an appearance on “Popcorn With Peter Travers” from 2019, the Prom star further explained the lack of roles offered to him because of his height.

“If there’s a father and he’s shorter than 6’2, I have no chance of playing his son,” he explained. “I’ve lost a lot of roles because of my height, because it’s hard to photograph people. Or they don’t want to put the lead actresses on apple boxes, which I understand.”

Nicholas also recalled one moment on set when his height really got in the way.

“I was in a movie once where it was a walk and talk through a high school,” the former Disney Channel star shared. “The actress that was playing my love interest, she and I were walking. They gave her a track of apple boxes, 20 pieces of wood lined up and taped together. Luckily they weren’t sliding around. And she couldn’t walk loudly because it would make noise on the wood. That sort of stuff is awkward I guess.”

