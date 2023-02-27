No one in the Succession cast is calling their dad for money because the actors have racked up massive net worths over the years. From their salaries to other projects, the HBO stars are living the high life, just like their super rich characters.

The show, which premiered in June 2018, stars Brian Cox as the Roy family patriarch, Logan, who spends most of his time fighting with his children to decide who is going to take over his role as head of the Waystar Royco media empire.

“People come up to me with their videos and say would you tell me to f–k off. OK, well, f–k off,” the actor told the Australian Financial Review in November 2022, referring to his character’s iconic catchphrase. “When you have a phrase like that, it covers a multitude of everything.”

Despite the unlikable characters that fans can’t help but fall in love with, the show is set to come to an end in 2023 following its fourth season in 2023. Creator Jesse Armstrong explained that with the title, he always knew the end was near.

“You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” he explained during a profile in The New Yorker from February 2023. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

When it came to fleshing out the ending, the showrunner said he met with the show’s writers and threw around possible scenarios.

“We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks,” Jesse recalled. “Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

While the show might be coming to an end, the cast’s success will continue with various Hollywood roles — and major paychecks! Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of the Succession cast’s net worths.