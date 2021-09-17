How Tall Are the Kardashians and Jenners? You Might Be Surprised By Their Height Differences!

Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes! The Kardashian–Jenner family proves that statement is true, as the famous siblings range from small to tall. From Kourtney Kardashian’s petite frame to Kendall Jenner’s mile-long legs, there’s over a foot of height difference between the tallest and the shortest members of the brood.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums look physically different, and they’ve each used their unique gifts to build their own empires. Kim Kardashian is nearly a billionaire after launching multiple companies, including KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, Skims and more. Right alongside her with an estimated net worth of $900 million is youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who created Kylie Cosmetics when she was just a teen.

Kendall used her impressive stature to become the highest-paid model in the world. She appears on the runways of all the top designers around the world. As for Khloé Kardashian, she founded clothing company Good American and hosted spinoff shows Revenge Body and Kocktails With Khloé. Kourt is quickly becoming an authority of everything lifestyle through the creation of her lifestyle site Poosh.

All in all, this family is extremely busy, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians is officially off their plate. The E! stars announced on September 8 the longtime reality show was coming to an end after season 20 in June 2021. The famous brood now has a deal with Hulu to continue making content.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” a joint statement first posted by Kim said.

The message continued, “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

KUWTK first aired in October 2007 and got its start from Kim’s newfound fame as Paris Hilton’s BFF. Of course, they’ve all come a very long way. “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Kim concluded her post. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

They may be moving on, but we’ll always be obsessed with this reality family. Keep scrolling to see their surprising heights!