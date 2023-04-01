Their newest addition! Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey’s baby girl, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, is undeniably precious, and the couple didn’t hesitate to share photos after welcoming their bundle of joy.

“3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” the Big Bang Theory alum captioned an Instagram carousel post on April 1, featuring several snapshots of her newborn. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

For his part, Tom posted several pictures alongside his girlfriend after she gave birth.

“My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” he wrote via Instagram that day. “Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. 3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”

Kaley announced that she and the Ozark actor were expecting their first child in October 2022.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Kaley captioned a sweet Instagram carousel post at the time alongside pictures of the couple enjoying a pink-frosted cake. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!!”

Throughout her pregnancy, the Flight Attendant producer and actress shared at-home moments with her beau, showing off her growing baby bump.

Tom was Kaley’s first relationship since she and ex-husband Karl Cook announced their split in September 2021.

“They started quietly dating around five or six months after she filed for divorce from Karl, and their budding romance is thriving,” a source told Life & Style in May 2022. “[Kaley is] moving this relationship at her own pace and has taken some time off from production to have the fun she deserves. She has been spending a ton of time with Tom traveling across the U.S.”

The lovebirds share many interests together, according to the insider, including their love for the outdoors, traveling and their careers in show business.

“Tom has his own successful acting career, so he gets the downfalls of fame and can relate to Kaley,” the insider added at the time. “She’s saying he’s one of the most genuine guys she has ever met.”

