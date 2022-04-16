You probably know Kaley Cuoco from her Big Bang Theory days, or maybe even 8 Simple Rules, but acting isn’t the only thing this starlet is known for – and her insane net worth proves it! The California native is worth an estimated $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Kaley makes her money, keep reading!

Kaley’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ Pay Day:

The Big Bang Theory was a smash hit that ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. Kaley was the female lead alongside Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons. Heading into season 8, the stars famously pulled a page out of the Friends handbook to renegotiate their salaries, according to Deadline. The three ended up bringing home a whopping $1 million dollars per episode or $72 million in total for the next three seasons, the outlet reported. Prior to the final two seasons, the gang renegotiated again. This time, however, they agreed to a pay cut – to $900,000 per episode – in order to secure their castmates a raise, Variety reported at the time.

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

Kaley Still Makes Money From ‘Big Bang Theory’:

In addition to their base salary of $1 million per episode, Kaley and her male counterparts negotiated a deal to each own over 1% of the show’s backend equity, Deadline reported in 2014. To put it in layman’s terms … If the show earned roughly $1 billion in its first year of syndication, each of the three stars would take home $10 million. Now three years since wrapping the series, Kaley is surely still racking in massive paydays from her sitcom days.

Kaley’s Side Gigs:

In addition to sitcom acting, you may have seen Kaley’s face appear in various commercial advertisements. A few of her most noteworthy campaigns are Toyota, Proactiv and Priceline. Though her pay rates for these jobs are unknown, they surely contribute to her $100 million net worth in a big way.

Kaley Is Into Real Estate:

Just before the lockdown in March 2020, Kaley and then-husband Karl Cook, son of tech billionaire Scott Cook, purchased a $12 million mansion Hidden Hills, California. After living separately for their first two years of marriage, the two moved in together during quarantine. “We like each other, we realized,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in April 2020.

The pair ultimately split in September 2021. That $12 million Hidden Hills mansion never even hit the market before selling for a hefty $16.2 million in April 2022, Architectural Digest reported. That’s a cool $4 million profit for the former couple.

Kaley is also known to have a 40-acre horse ranch in Ventura County, California.