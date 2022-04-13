Some people may know him from yelling, “Megan,” on Drake and Josh, but Josh Peck has actually been killing it since his Nickelodeon days came to an end! The actor has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“I can only speak to my experience, but I think it’s quite public that if you were on a show like Two and a Half Men or Modern Family, and you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show, the case could be made that you’d have enough money to last you for the rest of your life,” the actor explained during an appearance on Jason Tartick‘s “Trading Secrets” podcast in April 2022 about the money he made as a child star.

His Drake and Josh Days

“The reality is that, when we were making the show, we did 60 episodes and we made about $15,000 an episode,” he shared on the “Trading Secrets” podcast, which was initially revealed in Josh’s April 2022 memoir Happy People Are Annoying. “So, when all is said and done, we were sort of left — after agents and managers and taxes — with about $450,000 over five years, which breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year.”

After the show — which aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007 — came to an end, Josh explained that he lived a “very middle-class” life.

“You live with about $450,000 over five years, which breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year,” the YouTube star shared. “Now, certainly a great amount of money, but not enough to set you up for life.”

Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock

Other Movie Roles

Of course, Drake and Josh wasn’t the actor’s only role over the years. He’s since appeared in other sitcoms, including The Mindy Project, Grandfathered, Fuller House, Turner & Hooch and How I Met Your Father, among others.

Making Social Media Content

Other than his acting career, Josh went on to make a name for himself on the now-defunct Vine app. He’s also racked up more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

“It was empowering to finally be in charge and go straight to my audience,” Josh shared while speaking at George Washington University in March 2020.

A Book Deal

His memoir, Happy People Are Annoying, was released in April 2022 and gave fans insight into parts of Josh’s life that they’ve never seen before.

“I felt like my life was at this inflection point. I had spent over twenty years working at this profession that I thought defined me. I started when I was 10, so I literally thought it was my identity. I had never been anything other than a working actor,” the Hulu star explained to Forbes in March 2022 about his decision to write the book. “But over those twenty years, I also lost 100 pounds, got sober from drugs and alcohol, started a whole new career in social media when showbiz had stalled out on me. I got married, had a child and faced the way I viewed happiness.”