A star-studded affair! Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey celebrated their baby girl with a shower that was full of fun and a bunch of celebrities.

“Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the Big Bang Theory actress shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 8, alongside photos from the event. “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

According to the pictures, love was fully in the air as Kaley and Tom kissed in front of a giant gold balloon arch that read, “Baby Pelphrey.” There was also a drone show for partygoers to enjoy. The Flight Attendant actress wore a cute pink dress and showed off her growing baby bump.

Disney Channel alum Kimberly J. Brown and former Bachelorette star Ali Manno (née Fedotowsky) were just two of the notable names in attendance. In their own social media posts, the attendees showed lots of love for their hosts, along with photos from the party.

“I truly don’t even have the words to describe the magic of last night!” Ali, for one, captioned a series of Instagram pictures. “The laughs, happy tears, and dancing will stay with me forever!”

The former ABC star praised the parents-to-be and said their “sweet girl is so so so loved” already.

“Kaley my friend, I have never seen you radiate the way you do in this moment. You are absolutely GLOWING and your joy is completely contagious,” Ali’s post continued. “I want to hug that belly of yours all day and soak it all up because it’s truly beautiful and emotional to witness. You were made for motherhood and I can’t wait to meet your sweet girl. Love you!”

Actress Ashley Jones was also in attendance at the baby shower. She posed for photos alongside Kaley and friends, even giving Instagram followers a look at the event’s iconic cake.

“Baby girl Pelphrey, some day you will look back on this and know you were so loved right from the beginning,” the Bold and the Beautiful star wrote. “Last night was simply epic.”

Scroll through the gallery for more photos from Kaley and Tom’s baby shower.