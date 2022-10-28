Is Kaley Cuoco engaged to boyfriend Tom Pelphrey? Ever since announcing on October 11 that the couple are expecting baby No. 1 together, she’s been sporting a gold ring on her left ring finger. Get the details on if Kaley is engaged to Tom.

Are Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Engaged?

While it’s not a traditional diamond, The Flight Attendant star has been sporting a gold band with a square face and an oval-shaped cut-out in the middle. In a photo she posted to her Instagram Stories on October 28, it glistened in the light with a silvery, diamond-like quality.

Is Kaley Cuoco Pregnant?

Kaley shocked fans, as well as her close celebrity pals, when she posted a series of Instagram photos announcing her pregnancy. She shared snapshots of the gender reveal cake that showed the couple are having a baby girl, as well as pictures of her positive pregnancy tests and a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump.

Who Was Kaley Cuoco Married to?

Kaley has been wed twice and neither marriage worked out. She married tennis player Ryan Sweeting on New Year’s Eve in December 2013 after dating for only three months. They divorced after 21 months together. Her second marriage to fellow equestrian Karl Cook lasted from June 2018 through September 2021, when they announced their split.

“I will never get married again,” the Big Bang Theory alum vowed in an April 2022 interview with Glamour. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover,” she added. Kaley revealed her romance with Tom in a series of Instagram photos on June 6.

Although she’s adamant about not walking down the aisle, she clearly adores Tom. The actress gushed in a July 27 Instagram post, “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways … happy birthday, baby! To know you is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born. I love you!!”

Kaley shared the same sentiment in a September 13 Instagram selfie from the 2022 Emmy Awards of the couple laughing hysterically and looking so happy.

“This pretty much sums up the night and every night. I love you, bud @tommypelphrey,” she wrote in the caption with pink heart emoji. Kaley also called Tom “the dreamiest date of all time,” in an Instagram post showing off their Emmy evening.

Despite chronicling her life on Instagram for years, including her two previous marriages, her horses and her beloved pet dogs, Kaley wiped the slate clean of everything before her current relationship, with the exception of an August 2021 ad from her paid partnership with Smirnoff vodka. The blonde beauty’s first personal post was the one honoring Tom’s birthday. “Where’d all your content go?” one fan asked about the change, though the actress didn’t respond.