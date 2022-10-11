The big announcement! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you @tommypelphrey !!!” she wrote alongside a carousel of precious photos via Instagram on Tuesday, October 11.

In the first photo, the Big Bang Theory actress, 36, and Tom, 40, were all smiles as they found out they were having a baby girl through a delicious cake reveal. The eager parents-to-be shared intimate moments throughout the pregnancy, from holding positive tests to holding adorable onesies.

As for the Ozark actor, he posted his own sweet announcement, gushing, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Courtesy of Kaley Cuoco/ Instagram

Fellow celebrities gushed over the happy news in the comment section while congratulating the couple on the pregnancy. “OMG Kaley!!! Congratulations!!!!!!” former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute wrote, while Alyssa Milano commented, “You are going to be the best mama ever. Text me if you need anything. Love you so much.”

Kaley moved on with Tom after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Karl Cook in September 2021 after four years of marriage.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” Kayley and Karl said in a joint statement to People following their split. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The 8 Simple Rules actress and Tom went public with their romance after going Instagram official with a now-deleted post in May.

“They started quietly dating around five or six months after she filed for divorce from Karl and their budding romance is thriving,” an insider told Life & Style in September, adding, “[Kaley is] moving this relationship at her own pace and has taken some time off from production to have the fun she deserves.”

The source also gushed over Kaley and Tom’s shared love for travel. “She has been spending a ton of time with Tom traveling across the U.S.” the insider said, noting they have, “gone everywhere from the beach to the mountains to city trips on one big adventure.” The source continued, “They both love being outdoors, exploring new places and are totally intertwined.”

Since the Wedding Ringer starlet and Iron Fist star are both Hollywood entertainers, they understand the balance of work and private life. “Tom has his own successful acting career, so he gets the downfalls of fame and can relate to Kaley,” the insider assured. “She’s saying he’s one of the most genuine guys she has ever met.”