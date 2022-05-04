A Hollywood romance! Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, went Instagram official in May 2022 after the Big Bang Theory actress shared a carousel of sweet photos and videos with her beau. To learn more about the pair’s budding relationship, as well as details on Tom, keep reading.

When did Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey start dating?

“They started quietly dating around five or six months after she filed for divorce from Karl and their budding romance is thriving,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, referring to Kaley’s ex-husband Karl Cook.



The Flight Attendant star is “moving this relationship at her own pace and has taken some time off from production to have the fun she deserves,” says the insider. “She has been spending a ton of time with Tom traveling across the U.S.”

Kaley and Tom have “gone everywhere from the beach to the mountains to city trips on one big adventure,” the source adds. “They both love being outdoors, exploring new places and are totally intertwined.”

Courtesy of Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

What is Tom Pelphrey’s job?

Just like Kaley, Tom is an actor! His more notable roles include Perry Abbott on Outer Range, Ben Davis on Ozark, Ward Meachum on Iron Fist and more.

“Tom has his own successful acting career, so he gets the downfalls of fame and can relate to Kaley,” the insider assures. “She’s saying he’s one of the most genuine guys she has ever met.”

Who else has Tom Pelphrey dated?

Tom has kept a pretty low-key love life over the years! However, the New Jersey native has been romantically linked to Jaimie Alexander and Lili Simmons.

For Kaley’s part, she’s been married twice before. The 8 Simple Rules alum was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. Kaley later moved on with Karl Cook and the couple wed in June 2018. Come September 2021, Kaley filed for divorce from the businessman.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the former flames said in a joint statement to People at the time. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”